4 Years Strong, The Healing Circle Continues on by Women in the Group, Community BBQ This Friday, & More News

WELLNESS • WORK• WEALTH
THE HEALING CIRCLE
Healing Circle Schedule 2018
The Power of Sisterhood
Select Fridays, 6:00pm-8:00pm* | Instructed by Angela Smith and co-facilitated by women from the group | Meeting held at Walnut Way • 2240 N. 17th St.

The Walnut Way Healing Circle is in its fourth year. Although our funding has ended, the women have decided to continue the program by volunteering their own time to plan, facilitate, and prepare food. Most of the Healing Circles moving forward will be potluck and members of the group donated money to provide catering at the June 1 session on journaling. The entire summer season was planned by women from the group with activities focused on achieving their goals, movement, and self-care.

The Healing Circle was created as a space for women of color to strengthen a network of women in a supportive environment, overcome barriers to wellness, and create a sustainable model for empowering women. Join us! Contact Angela at [email protected] for more information.

Schedule:
Friday, June 1: 6pm-8pm: Journaling In June #1 *Food – Catered
Friday, June 15: 6pm-8pm: Journaling In June #2 *Food – Potluck
Saturday, July 14: 2pm-5pm: July Jubilee – Hiking *Food – Bring Bag Lunch
Friday, August 3: 6pm-8pm: Awakening In August *Food – Tbd
Friday, August 17: 6pm-8pm: Planning Session *Food – Potluck

COMMUNITY POP UP FAIR
Friday, May 25th at 18th and Meinecke Avenue (Neu-Life’s Lot of Respect)
4:30pm-6:30pm

Gather around for barbecue, music, and outdoor fun, this week at the Community Pop-Up Fair! Lindsay Heights Community Partners Neu-Life Community Development, Running Rebels, Children’s Hospital, and Walnut Way are joining forces to share resources, program and event information, and a good old-fashioned barbecue.

We will be gathering all summer long, so please stay tuned for more dates this summer. Contact Terron at [email protected] for more information.

COMMUNITY MEETING RECAP
Watch Community Meeting Recap
BAIRD VOLUNTEERS IN THE GARDENS
Each growing season we welcome adult groups to Walnut Way to participate in impactful volunteer activities in our gardens. Groups of 5 – 25 work for a minimum of four hours in the garden and participate in a tour of the Walnut Way campus and Innovations and Wellness Commons. For more info, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.walnutway.org/programs/volunteer-program/.
Watch Volunteer Video
RESOURCES
FOR NEIGHBORS
CONTACTS YOU CAN USE!
CONTACTS FOR MILWAUKEE BUILDING AND PROPERTY OWNERS
Where to call for service:
All City Departments Any Information
Unified Call Center 414-286-CITY

SAVE THE DATE
Harvest Day, Saturday, September 8th, 12pm-4pm

Contact Terron Edwards for more info on Harvest Day at  414-264-2326 ext. 20.

Boys 2 Leaders Project
Schedule: Select Tuesdays 5:30pm-7:30pm at Walnut Way 2240 N. 17th Street:
May 22 & 29, June 5, 12 & 26, July 3, 10, 24 & 31
*Outside Activities Scheduled for: June 19, July 17 & July 31

Contact Terron Edwards and let him know you’re interested in attending at 414-899-5326 or 414-264-2326 ext. 20.

Now Hiring
Part-time Custodian
Growing Youth Leadership Supervisor (seasonal)

View the complete position description and how to apply by following the link below.

View Position Descriptions

