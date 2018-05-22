4 Years Strong, The Healing Circle Continues on by Women in the Group, Community BBQ This Friday, & More News

Healing Circle Schedule 2018

The Walnut Way Healing Circle is in its fourth year. Although our funding has ended, the women have decided to continue the program by volunteering their own time to plan, facilitate, and prepare food. Most of the Healing Circles moving forward will be potluck and members of the group donated money to provide catering at the June 1 session on journaling. The entire summer season was planned by women from the group with activities focused on achieving their goals, movement, and self-care.

The Healing Circle was created as a space for women of color to strengthen a network of women in a supportive environment, overcome barriers to wellness, and create a sustainable model for empowering women. Join us! Contact Angela at [email protected] for more information.

Schedule:

Friday, June 1: 6pm-8pm: Journaling In June #1 *Food – Catered

Friday, June 15: 6pm-8pm: Journaling In June #2 *Food – Potluck

Saturday, July 14: 2pm-5pm: July Jubilee – Hiking *Food – Bring Bag Lunch

Friday, August 3: 6pm-8pm: Awakening In August *Food – Tbd

Friday, August 17: 6pm-8pm: Planning Session *Food – Potluck