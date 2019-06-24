40 Years of Love: The Story of Farina and James Brooks

40 to 50% of couples divorce in the United States, according to the American Psychological Association. In Black America, it is reported by blackdemographics.com, that only 29% of African Americans are married. It was also reported that 50% of African Americans have never been married.

In a world where having a “side woman” is being glorified, it is of no wonder that long lasting relations are scarce. There is no trust and standards have changed. It is for these reasons and more that makes this love story of test, and triumph remarkable.

On Saturday June 22nd, The Comfort Zone Banquet Facility , paid host to the 40 year wedding vow renewals of two Milwaukee community leaders. James and Farina Brooks.

They started dating on February 23 in 1978 in Jackson MI, shortly after James moved from Tennessee. The two would go onto to marry on June 22,1979 in Michigan and 40 years later, they are still in love; and they had 2 children to prove it.

“We never stop dating each other,” was the response from Mrs Brooks when I asked her what kept them blissful for so long. Farina, who was diagnosed with lung cancer, then cleared, has always been a fighter as she fights for the community in various capacities. The ceremony was beautiful as they shared the day with loved ones.

Love was in the air and for some of us hope.…Congratulations to the Brooks! 40 years down and a lifetime to go.