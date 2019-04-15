5 Reasons to Collaborate with People and Businesses Just Like Yours

Starting a business is hard work. I mean really, it takes a lot to start a business and become successful in it. Especially here in our city. We have many poverty stricken and broken families in our neighborhoods. And because of this, often times tapping into this market can be a challenge. Making sure your business is lucrative can be difficult.

But what’s even more difficult is people who have been doing what you do longer than you, yet looking at you as hardcore competition. It’s difficult pushing through when every time you’ve asked for help, others feel threatened. It makes you second guess your market. But nonetheless, you have a business to run.

Things like this put you in a place where you’re forced to encourage yourself but just in case you’re that person in need of some encouragement today or maybe you’re a person who feels threatened by others capabilities, allow me.

Here’s 5 reasons you should collaborate with people and businesses just like yours:

1. Visibility/Exposure

As a business owner or a brand, your ultimate goal is to reach people and guess what? Whether a business is brand new or 20 years old, their followers may not be your follower so any exposure you can get is always a plus!

2. Show Your Uniqueness

When you collaborate you have an opportunity to show multiple audiences what makes you You! No two people or businesses is exactly the same. No matter how similar they are there’s always something that sets each one aside. This is important because it involves a bit of creativeness which in essence goes a long way.

3. It Demonstrates Unity

You ever heard the phrase “We All Can Eat”? Yeh, true statement. The truth really is that there’s room for each and every one of us. If I have a t-shirt business, for example, and you do too. I may want to build a relationship with other t-shirt businesses because I never know when I may be in need. You never know when you’re going to need extra hands on a project but you definitely want to be prepared if that ever be the case.

4. Less OverHead

When you collaborate with others on a project or business, there’s usually going to be less overhead contingent upon how expenses and start up costs are split up. Typically a team can do a lot more together than apart.

5. Opportunity

When you choose not to collaborate you often times block opportunities. You never know who someone knows. You never know who’s watching. So if you’re too tied up in being selfish and competing, you could miss a major opportunity that could potentially put you ahead of the game. It’s like blocking your own blessings.

I think these are some things we need to work on as a city. We have to begin to identify opportunity when it presents itself. Healthy competition is always cool but the moment you feel threatened by others, you’re letting your ego in the way of what could potentially happen for you.

So whether you are a person who is new to the game or seasoned, begin to open your eyes to new opportunities. Begin to collaborate because there’s nothing better than teamwork. After all it’s what makes the dream work.