5 Reasons to Write Things Down

If you tend to read my articles you know that I’m a big advocate for writing things down like goals, mission statements, fears, and plans. I’m always talking about creating your plan and executing it. I talk about how important it is to know what you want and how you’re going to get it.

It’s crazy because so many people like to argue and say how their phones will keep notes for them. Or they may say, “ I don’t need a planner. My phone has a calendar.” Grant’s that may be true, there’s something about writing.

You may wonder why not just keep mental notes; Why not jot quick notes down on your phone or record a voice memo? Let me tell you why.

When you write things out long hand instead it forces you to slow down and allows your brain truly process what’s coming. Sure, typing has a similar affect but physically writing it down is the best thing you can do.

A lot of times it’s the difference between what’s taken seriously and what’s not. Have you ever met someone that always has amazing new ideas. They come to you with this million dollar plan, they seem motivated, but the next time you talk to them you realize they never got started? Yeh, I’m sure you have.

A lot of times you may call that person a dreamer simply because they never take action to make it real.

“If It’s Not Written Down, It Didn’t Happen”

We’ve heard this phrase before. Some people believe it’s truth and some don’t. The truth of the matter is this is a fact in many cases. For instance, if you go to court to prove a point to win a case, you must have physical documentation about the agreements that took place, evidence, and proof of the case being valid. You can’t just stand there and tell the judge what happened.

Also, when you think about any successful business owner, we know that at some point the owners wrote down their original vision. Cliche, right; yet very necessary.

I find that writing things down helps make things more clear.

Clarity is everything when you’re looking to accomplish a task. When you write your ideas down it’s a lot easier to dig further upon the subject. When you have a vision it’s not just about the end goal or the big picture. There’s little steps that have to be taken.

Writing things down helps your remember.

It’s easy to get caught up in the brilliant ideas the continuously flow through your mind. Granted statistics say we, as humans thinks between 60,000 to 80,000 thoughts per day according to studies.

That’s over 2100 thoughts per hour. With that being said how can we guarantee that we will remember them all? Write them down.

Writing things down also allow you to make better decisions.

Have you ever been torn between decisions? A pen a pad always helps options more clear. You could compare and contrasts. You could better prioritize. You can ultimately make a more sound decision when you see it on paper.

Lastly, writing is very therapeutic. When torn between emotions, writing down how you feel typically helps tremendously. When it’s just you, that pen, and that paper you have the opportunity to be completely honest with yourself. You can discover a lot about your current state of mind just by writing freely.

I challenge you to begin writing things down and see if it makes you more efficient, productive, and reduce your stress levels significantly. You can start by picking three areas of your life that matter to you and begin to write. Just give it a try for a week. When you think about it, what’s the worst that could happen?