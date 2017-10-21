5 Things the Black Community Should Remember While Running This Race in America

The world seems to have become a place of jealousy, hate, greed and anger. It is almost impossible to watch the news without feeling a bit of unease. Children are dying. Mothers are crying and everyone is concerned with being right more so than understanding their neighbor.

More specifically, it is our black community that is being torn into shambles. We have been molded in a way that has undoubtedly turned us against one another. Some may consider themselves not a part of this large percentage, but the majority of our community is broken.

It is one thing to know that there is a problem. It is another to actually work towards eliminating the problem. As I go day to day trying to survive the unavoidable traumas of the world, there are a few things that I have learned that have allowed me to obtain and maintain my strength. I will share five key things that, if applied correctly, can keep the community strong and pressing on.

#1. You Think; Therefore You Are

There was a time when we were unable to do many things like vote, read, write or even think for ourselves. The thing that must stick with us, now and forever, is that we are not who or what we’ve been told to believe we are. We are so much more; Kings and Queens, if you will. I have learned that there is a thin line between what someone thinks of you and what you think of yourself. Life is mind over matter and once we have conquered the concept of our worth, we can fully execute as such royalty.

#2. There Is Only One Person Who Can Get In Your Way… YOU!

During our time spent here on Earth, people and obstacles will come into your life. There is absolutely no doubt about it, but it is imperative that you rise above the odds. It is possible. You are possible. Society has compacted our mind to believe otherwise, but it is you who is control of your own outcome. Remember, it’s not what brought you down. It’s what you do when you get back up.

#3. Rome Was Not Built In A Day

This saying dates back years and years ago (probably before my time) but the fact is, nothing happens just like that. My mother always told me, “Anything worth having, doesn’t come easy.” This can be in terms of anything we face as a whole; School, work, relationships, a new car, these things all require time and effort. If you see yourself owning your own business, don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t happen in a year or two. We have been underestimated for centuries, but we must not let the expectations of others dictate our outcome. We can and will rise, but it will take time.

#4. Two Heads Are Better Than One

If you can’t tear a house down from the inside, the only other way is to allow the house to be torn on the inside. That is one thing we must not let happen. We are not enemies of one another. We are not in a competition. We are all united in some way, shape or form. Togetherness and team work is the only way we can grow to learn one another’s needs and understand each other’s back ground. Working together to find common ground so that we can grow an prosper as a community is no longer a want but has now become a necessity.

#5. Believe

Faith the size of a mustard seed can move mountains. All it takes is a little belief. For generations, we have been told we are nobody and will amount to nothing. We have been overlooked by our white counter partners and have somehow grown to accept the social separation in which we have been exposed to. Our history does not start from slavery. We are not a community of poverty and nothingness. Now, it is one thing for me to relay that message, but it is another thing for others to believe it. Know your worth. Know your history. Exalt those who have paved the way for us to be where we are today. Believe that you too, can follow in their footsteps. We are in dire need of present day Malcom X’s, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Angela Davis’ and if you ever believe you cannot achieve such admirable status in our current days, refer back to point number one.