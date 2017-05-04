5 Things Millennials Want You to Understand About Them

I hear it a lot, “Millennials are so different.” “I don’t understand your generation’s thinking process,” and my all-time favorite, “This young generation is so arrogant.”

Now, Now… I do agree that millennials are different, being that I am one myself and yes, we may be hard to understand. People often misinterpret our motives, opinions and actions. What I have learned to tell people, is that to understand a millennial, you must first understand one complex organ in the body… the brain. People must understand our brain as it correlates to the way we think.

With that being said, let’s try to scrape the tip of the iceberg. Let’s try to gain some understanding as to why we are the way we are [millennials].

Freedom: Millennials love to explore. There is no such thing as ‘a box’ when it comes to millennials and their lifestyles. As I mentioned in a previous article, millennials have reinvented what it means to be living the ‘American Dream.’ It has gone from white picket fence to semiannual or monthly vacations, road trips and explorations galore! It is because we live a life that is customized to our discretion, we want others to understand that we do not operate around or inside the box; the box operates around us. Out with the old, in with the new. Millennials have made standards, basics and traditions a thing of the past.

Independence: Ok, living with mom and dad rent free would normally outweigh bills and responsibilities any day but not in this new era. Millennials are self-made and independent. Having something, anything, of their own makes a statement. Having your own apartment and car says, “strength and self-discipline.” Even something as simple as a thought or idea says, “originality.” Millennials love the feeling of being able to provide sense of security for themselves and for others.

Confidence: There may be a few arrogant ones out there but learning from experience, millennials are often misunderstood as being arrogant or even narcissistic. It is obvious that we have every dictionary, every research pdf, every interview and news app in the palm of our hands. How? You might ask. It is through technolo gy. Millennials are usually the first to keep up with the latest technology. Everything that contributes to our confidence comes from what we can analyze and then confirm later in an online study or a few scholarly research pdfs. Our confidence can be intimidating to other generations if they don’t understand but I assure you its our confidence not arrogance.

Individuality: Following the crowd gets repetitive. Millennials enjoy inventing

and reinventing styles, traditions and trends. We prefer to set the pace and walk to our own beat. The world is our canvas and the way we inspire is like paint on a blank sheet. We are often referred to as the “modern day disrupters,” because we are literally changing band wagon way of thinking.

Last but not least…

Passion: T o understand a millennial’s passion, is like mastering the millennial in its entirety. If we haven’t seen the worst of the worst, we have read about it in history books, news reports and social media news feeds. Millennials are passionate about w

hat their beliefs are. We are passionate about change and making it happen. We have the history and the knowledge, the resources and

technology and we have the vision and ambition. Most of all we have purpose.

Whether the topic or situation be school, work, teenage pregnancy, gangs, cars, fashion, planned parenthood or even political views, know that behind each idea, thought, word or action, there is a stimulated motive. Behind that motive is a millennial who is free, independent, original, confident and passionate about who they are and what they believe.