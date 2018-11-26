5 Tips for this Holiday Season

It’s the time of the year where most families unite to spread love, share gifts, and show gratitude to loved ones. No matter where you’re from, during the holiday season people seem to be in high spirits. You see kids excited about Christmas, eager to decorate. Everyone’s writing out their Christmas list, and trying to catch the best deals.People are being kind to one another and even taking care of those less fortunate.

But, the holidays can also become overwhelming with the parties at work, gift purchasing, and family gatherings. Because of this it becomes easy to get frustrated. It becomes easier and easier to dwell on the things you don’t have or can’t afford. But that’s not the only thing that matters this holiday season.

News flash millennials, YOU MATTER this holiday season and here’s five tips for making this the best holiday season you could ever ask for.

1. Treat Yourself

It’s so cliche to think that everyone matters this season, but you. The truth of the matter is you are the bomb and you need to treat yourself as such. This holiday season, do something that makes YOU happy. Take yourself out. Go to a new restaurant. Work out regularly. Make time for the small things that matter to you. After all, you deserve it.

2. Give From the Heart

Believe it or not, the holidays are about going broke to show your appreciation. Maxing out your credit cards and spending money that you don’t have is not the move if you have plans of progression in the near future. Therefore, begin to think outside of the box when gifting. DIY are great for gift giving as well as creating artwork. Purchasing tickets for the ultimate experience can mean more than material things. Cook for someone you love. Write a poem or a love letter. Buy things that are meaningful and affordable.

Whatever you do, don’t go broke when you have goals in mind. Stick to the plan.

3.Make Time for You

This time of the year calls for reflection—honest reflection that is. Are you where you want to be or where you expected to be this year? What were the highs and the lows of the year? What were some of the things you grew through this year? What are your plans for next year? How are you going to get there?

Take the time out to reflect on you. After all, you can’t get where you’re going if you don’t know where you are.

4. Create Traditions

Do something special with your loved ones and make it a tradition. Get creative. Have fun.

5. Invest in What Makes You Money

There’s no better feeling than knowing you’re on the right path. Changing your current situation is hard work but it’s not impossible. This holiday I challenge you to ask yourself, how can my money make me money. What types of purchases can you make that will put you ahead of the game? Take the time to research things that can make you money and invest! Even if you have to start small, it’s always better than not starting at all; for YOU DESERVE IT!