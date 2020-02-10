5 Ways to Stay Safe in the Snow

The snow has come again, which is no surprise. But the way many Milwaukee drivers are acting while on the road definitely raises eyebrows. Therefore I wanted to drop a few tips on how to stay safe despite the weather and the reckless drivers.

First things first, only drive if you have to. If you can stay home stay home! Avoid taking unnecessary trips if you can. Shovel the driveway as soon as possible and put salt down.

Unfortunately, everyone doesn’t have the luxury of stay home or working from home. Even the kids have to get to school so these tips are just for you.

Tip 1. Drive slowly.

There is absolutely NO need to rush in the snow. It’s the absolute worst way to drive under these conditions. If you see other cars on the road in a hurry, LET THEM GO. Move out the way if you have to. No matter what TAKE YOUR TIME.

Tip 2. Accelerate and decelerate slowly

This helps just in case you come across ice, especially while at a light or turning a corner. It’s no fun sliding uncontrollably after hitting the brakes. Again, take your time.

Tip 3. Don’t stop if you can avoid it

If it’s too late to stop let your car continue to go. Sometimes hitting the brake too late can cause a bit of a slide and even a possible spit. Be wise. Know your brakes.

Tip 4. Don’t power up hills and Don’t stop going up a hill

I, personally, would say avoid hills if possible. If that’s not a choice be extremely cautious. Try not to move good fast and try not to stop. This can be a headache.

Tip 5. Keep a small shovel or two in the trunk

With weather like this, you never know what’s in store. The last thing you want to do is slide into a snowbank and sit there until you find help. Cover you own butt. Have your own back. If you don’t own one, purchase one. After all this weather might be able to slow you down but nothing can stop you.