5/12 Jurors Selected for Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Trial are White

As comedian Bill Cosby faces three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, the process for selecting jurors has already begun.

Back in January 2004, Bill Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

At the time Constand served as director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University.

Constand accused Cosby of giving her pills, groping her and assaulting her.

13 other women relayed similar claims in court papers and agreed to testify to these claims but the case was settled out of court.

Something worth noting in this case: Bill Cosby has claimed that racism is a factor in this trial. With that being said, five out of twelve of the jurors chosen so far are a middle-aged white woman, a middle-aged white man with a relative who is a sexual assault survivor, a younger white man, an elderly white man and a white woman who appeared to be in her 30s.

NBC News reported that three black women were questioned, but none of them were chosen. The judge struck two of them from the panel.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of misconduct since the initial accusation two years ago. Although more than 50 accused Cosby, the trial stems from the accusations of just one, Andrea Constand.

Cosby has denied all allegations and sued some of the women for defamation.

According to to WPVI-TV ABC6., one-third of the potential jurors said they’d already formed opinions about Cosby’s innocence or guilt. Others stated it would be difficult to be sequestered for weeks.

Cosby’s trial on charges of sexually assaulting, former Temple University employee is set to start June 5.

Sources: Tracy Connor (NBC News)