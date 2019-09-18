5th Annual Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Walk to Take Place in Downtown Milwaukee

Walk Scheduled for Monday, September 30, 2019 11:55 am to 1:00 pm, Milwaukee City Hall

On Monday, September 30, 2019, the Zonta Club of Milwaukee in partnership with End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin will sponsor the 5th Annual Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Walk. The event is intended to draw the attention of people in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area to the ever present and growing issue of domestic violence, and to inspire the community to action. There is no cost to participate.

The Zonta Says NO Walk will be a silent walk around the Milwaukee downtown area, beginning and ending at Milwaukee City Hall, for the purpose of remembering those in Wisconsin who died in domestic violence-related homicides. The one-mile walk will begin at 11:55 am and is anticipated to take about 30 minutes.

Following the walk, several community leaders will briefly comment on the issue of domestic violence, after which we will read aloud the names of those who fell victim in 2018. Speakers include Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm, Milwaukee Police Captain John Corbett of the Sensitive Crime Division, City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, and President & CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center Carmen Pitre. The event will conclude at 1:00 pm.

Intimate partner violence in Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin have continued to be a pressing issue. Through this event, we hope to inspire community action to eliminate this violence.

ABOUT ZONTA CLUB OF MILWAUKEE

Founded in 1919, Zonta International is a global organization of executives and professionals working together to empower women and girls worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta International (www.zonta.org) is made up 29,000 members in 63 countries.

Chartered in 1926, The Zonta Club of Milwaukee (www.zontamilwaukee.org) has provided volunteer service and financial support to over 75 nonprofit organizations that benefit women and girls in the southeastern Wisconsin area.