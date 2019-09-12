6,000 Community Members to Gather in Fight Against Breast Cancer

On Sunday, September 22, 6,000 Milwaukee community members will gather at Henry Maier Festival Park in the fight against breast cancer at the second annual Susan G. Komen Wisconsin MORE THAN PINK Walk presented by Kohl’s.

Each one of those 6,000 people, including 500 survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer, will Walk for their own personal reasons, but there is a common thread that connects all 6,000 together — the hope for a world without breast cancer.

For Milwaukee-resident Bernice Bynum, the power of the MORE THAN PINK Walk is something that holds a special meaning. In July 2016, Bernice was diagnosed with breast cancer after going in for a routine mammogram.

While undergoing a lumpectomy and radiation, the financial stress of Bernice’s situation became prominent. “It all happens so fast. You start getting bills in the mail, and you don’t know where to turn,” Bernice said.

That’s when Bernice turned to Komen Wisconsin. Bernice was granted $1,000 from the Komen Wisconsin Breast Cancer Assistance Fund to help pay for gas cards to ensure she could get to treatment. The funds also helped pay for various insurance copays.

“The proceeds raised at the Walk directly help those most in need in our community, especially populations at high risk of breast cancer,” said Nikki Panico, executive director.

Today, African-American women in the U.S. are about 40 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than any other race. Since her diagnosis in 2016, Bernice has walked in the MORE THAN PINK Walk and volunteered as a way to shed light on breast cancer in the African-American community and to give back so that more women in her community can be helped.

Last year, Komen Wisconsin’s Breast Cancer Assistance Fund helped thousands of neighbors in need across the state as a result of the proceeds raised at events like the MORE THAN PINK Walk. The need for these services remains critically important as approximately 4,700 Wisconsin residents will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the coming year, and 700 local families will lose a loved one to the disease.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk will feature a variety of vendors and activities for all ages as well as a breakfast for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. and a moving opening ceremony will start at 9:00 a.m. with emcee Dr. Sheri Prentiss, a breast cancer survivor, visionary and best-selling author. This year’s route showcases beautiful views of downtown and the lakefront before concluding back at Henry Maier Festival Park.