KING CENTER PRESENTS RACE FACTOR & RIGHTS VS RESPONSIBILITIES THE BELOVED COMMUNITY TALKS

Rita Barrett

ATLANTA, GA (January 6, 2016).

WHAT: “The Beloved Community Talks” is a series of King Center forums and conversations to build community by reiterating the strength of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolent philosophy. THE RACE FACTOR,

part I, will engage participants in discussions about the role that race plays in negative social constructs, and how we can prevent racial biases from deterring progress. RIGHT VS RESPONSIBILITIES, part II, will explore how we value honoring our responsibilities to others and the global community in tandum with respecting individual and collective

rights.

WHEN: Saturday, January 9, 2016

The Race Factor – Part I

Rights VS. Responsibilities – Part II

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: The King Center, The Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts

449 Auburn Avenue, NE; Atlanta, GA 30312

WHO: DR. BERNICE A. KING, CEO of The King Center

WILLIE BOLDEN, ground crew member for civil rights campaigns led by Dr. M.L.King, Jr.

ARNO MICHAELIS, a former white supremacist group member who has reformed

PROFESSOR MATTHEW PLATT, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Morehouse College

TRACIE BERRY-MCGHEE, therapist, motivational speaker, founder of SistaKeeper

B. MITCHELL KING, East Regional Manager for Georgia Power (event sponsor)

NANCY LEE GRAHN, actress and political activist

AIDAN THOMAS HORNADAY, teenage speaker and musician

BRENDAN LEE, educator and activist for Baltimore youth

DAVE SOLEIL, nonviolence educator and founder of Sudbury School in Atlanta

$20.00 registration fee which includes lunch. Registration link – www.bidpal.net/tkcbelovedcommunitytalk [1].