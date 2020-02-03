7 Ways to Earn Extra Cash in 2020

Times have never been so simple to earn extra cash as it is today. These days if you need a few dollars right away there’s many of choices. This is great because it brings more self sufficiency to the picture for those who want it.

Traditionally, when we need cash we find a job. If we need more, the typical go-to would be a part time job. But now that technology is in full effect and money making apps are continually innovating, opportunity lies within a few clicks of a button.

Here’s a few apps and side hustles that could truly change your financial perspective as you see it.

1. Start a Skill-Based Business

Whether you’re good at landscaping, baby sitting, making jewelry, or resume building, if you have the skill, you can easily get to work. It’s simply about marketing and/or using platforms that will drive people to you. With apps like Fiverr, LinkedIn, and Facebook you have the opportunity to reach millions of people who may be in need of your services. Outside of social media, flyers still work as good as they did years ago. All it takes is consistent promotion and you are bound to win in this area.

2. Instacart

Instacart has been around since 2012 and has been growing consistently. After approval, you will be given the opportunity to grocery shop for clients in need. By completing this full service experience you can earn anywhere between $10-17per hour. There is no vehicle information necessary and you can do it with a partner to cut shopping time and maximize your pay.

3. Uber

Everyone has heard of Uber. They’ve been around since 2009 and have be booming ever since. Whether a consumer or a driver, you know just how convenient this app can be. Once your personal info, vehicle, insurance, and background check is complete, you have an opportunity to earn an extra $300-600 weekly. So if you enjoy driving this is a no brainer.

4. Lyft Express

The Lyft Express program allows people who have their license to partner and drive immediately with a Lyft Express approved rental car. With the car, of course, comes ride requirements but this doesn’t stop your potential reach. You can make money weekly and it works best when full time. The only thing necessary after approval is a small deposit.

5. OfferUp

This app allows you to sell items whether new or items around your house that you need to get rid of, you can sell them here. Some people make up to $40 an hour using this platform to advertise their merchandise. So if you know you have quality items that you can afford to get rid of, do it here and do it now.

6. Task Rabbit

Maybe you like to do yard work. Maybe you’re certified to do house work. Maybe you’re not but you don’t mind cleaning houses or catching quick gig. This is the place to do so. You can earn money according to the job at hand. You can earn an extra $100 a month just by making yourself useful.

7. Couponing

Like shopping? Love deals? Couponing allows your to purchase products for cheap. With apps like Ibotta and the Fetch, you can earn even more when you shop. Granted their is a science to the madness, if you stay current with other couponers everyday could be your lucky day.

2020 is the year to be great. No need to bother friends and family when applying knowledge can get you right where you need to be. If you need a few bucks, get out there and get it. If you hate your job, get out there and get it. If you want to see your money coming in from more places than one, GET OUT THERE AND GET IT!