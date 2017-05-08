New Column Explores Milwaukee’s Real and Uncut Experiences

Sister Speak Milwaukee has brought you inspirational prose since 2013, speaking from our point of view.

It is now our mission to engage the community by sharing your testimonies. We believe that storytelling

promotes healing, creating endless growth opportunities.

Sister Speak Milwaukee is therefore, excited to introduce the Milwaukee Community Journal Podium

starting this May.

We want to write about your real and uncut experiences, using a creative non-fiction style. The stories

that are chosen will be published in the Milwaukee Community Journal newspaper and website.

You will also be able to view the Milwaukee Community

Journal Podium’s dialogue series via our YouTube channel, which will be airing this summer.

Experiences are not isolated. Revealing your reality connects you to those who share similar paths. We

invite you to step up to the podium and speak your truth!

Email your story experience in 100 words or less, including your telephone number and address to:

[email protected]

If your story is chosen, you will be contacted to schedule an interview.

Your truth definitely speaks volumes!