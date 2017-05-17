Full Time Physician Assistant Jackie Oraedu is Ms. Woman Wisconsin United States!

She is a full time Physician Assistant, model, mommy and blogger. She is beautiful, inspiring and truly gifted. She is Jackie Oraedu, the current Ms. Woman Wisconsin United States!

I aspire to inspire. I know each moment is a blessing. My gratitude is in my attitude. My life is filled with abundance even when I cannot see it. Positive vibes only, vibrating higher is the name of the game. Breathing freely is the goal. Giving more than receiving. Learning at all times. I’m just a little different. From a tribe of Unicorns, catch me if you can! -Jackie O.

According to an Annual Report of the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, there are only 3.9% of black individuals who are in this field opposed to the 83% of their white counter partners.

Can you believe that this beautiful woman and role model is amongst that small percentage? She is indeed doing great things!

Not only is Ms. Wisconsin United States a model, she also spends a lot of her time blogging. Her website shares a lot of inspirational videos and even advice for those who are interested in becoming a Physician Assistant.

Ms. Oraedu will be competing in July once again. This time it will be at the Miss United States Pageant for the title of Ms. Woman United States!



” I am blessed and excited to be participating in something that will provide a great platform to bring awareness to Mental Health….how to access it, signs and symptoms, decreasing stigma, talking about it…amongst other areas that I am passionate about (empowering women, encouraging young ladies, being a role model for those who have lived a life like mine and didn’t think there was a chance ever like this, etc),” she shared on her go fund me account.

She also says that she has been asked by many people and supporters about how they can help her with this upcoming pageant.

“…sponsorship/funding definitely helps offset some of the costs associated with competing, especially on the National level which includes the following:

-Ad page, required national pageant wardrobe, coaching, accomodations during competition week and other pageant-related expenses,” she posted on her account along with a few other components of being a part of an extravagant event.



This being my first big pageant, I’m excited about my growth and am working very hard to bring a win home to Wisconsin. If you find it in your heart and are able to contribute, thank you! If you share, thank you! I am already diving in to make a positive impact. I appreciate all of the positive energy, support, words of encouragement I have received to this point. I know I have what it takes to win.

You can follow her journey on Facebook at Ms. Woman Wisconsin United States 2017

Instagram: @mswomanwius

Sources: Ms. Woman Wisconsin (Facebook), Go Fund Me