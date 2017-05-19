Celebration Under The Stars

Please join us on a very special evening with live music by Milwaukee saxophonist Jay Anderson on the beautiful Rooftop Sculpture Garden at MSOE’s Grohmann Museum, Friday, June 2nd6:00-9:00 pm. (1000 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202).
The event – a PURPOSEFUL Fundraiser – is a fundraiser and celebration of the soon-to-be launched Phase II of The Innovations and Wellness Commons on 16th and North. Help us close the gap on the remaining funds needed to reach our total goal of $4.2 million. The Commons is revitalizing the commercial corridor of W. North Avenue, creating sustainable jobs, and increasing access to a variety of integrated services.
Event attendees include prominent real estate developers, academic and foundation executives, community partners, neighborhood residents and business owners, and friends and supporters like you. Among our guests will be DeAndre Levy of the Detroit Lions, a graduate of MPS’s Vincent High School and major donor to The Commons.
Purchase your ticket today! Tickets are $85 and include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert.
The event is limited to 150 guests, so please purchase your tickets soon. Please share this invitation with others.
