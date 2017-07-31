Why Doctors Believe African Americans Are More Likely To Die From Heart Attack Than Their White Counter Partner

This Post Was Reposted From BlackNews.com and Includes Contributions From Katherine Kam From WebMD.

When it comes to heart attacks, it is best to prevent them in the first place. But it is especially important for blacks because studies show that black men and women have a greater risk of dying from the first heart attack than white people, who can survive 2-3 heart attacks.

The biggest risk affects both Black men and women between the ages of 45-64. Black men are twice as likely to die of a first heart attack as white men, and the risk of fatal heart attack is also greater among black women than for white women.

The discovery came as a result of examining heart studies of 28,000 people. But why is the risk of death from a first heart attack greater for blacks?

Why are heart attacks deadlier for Blacks?

Study senior author Dr. Monika Safford, who is chief of General Internal Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City, believes the reason stems from lifestyle risk factors, including where people are born, grow, work and live.

According to WebMD, the one way to prevent heart failure and other heart disease, it’s crucial to treat risk factors successfully, says Anne L. Taylor, MD, a professor of medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital and vice dean of academic affairs at Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.

But, compared with their white peers, African-Americans often have less access to health care, she says.

Not only are they less likely to visit a doctor and get routine screenings, but they’re less likely to be referred to specialists.

In addition, the symptoms of heart attack can often be mistaken for just indigestion because heart attacks don’t always begin with severe chest pain.

Safford emphasized the importance of Blacks to recognize all the symptoms that may indicate heart problems and to seek medical attention immediately.

This may prevent many deaths among blacks as a result of first heart attacks.

Sources: Black News , Katherine Kam (WebMD)