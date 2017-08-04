ObamaDay: Twitter Users Help Barack Obama Celebrate 56th Birthday With Trending Hashtag

The Post is Reposted From Madhuri Sathish From Bustle

Friday marks Barack Obama’s 56th birthday, and fans of the president on social media are using it as an excuse to honor the former president’s legacy.

To celebrate his first birthday since leaving the White House, Obama will spend the weekend relaxing on Martha’s Vineyard with his family, making the most of his life as a civilian.

Since leaving the White House, Obama has taken trips to Indonesia and Italy, played golf in Hawaii, and made an un

expected appearance in New York City. But he has also remained politically engaged, and Twitter users are using #ObamaDay tweets to honor that legacy.

This is not the first time the hashtag has been employed.

April Reign, who also launched the #OscarsSoWhite Twitter campaign, proposed that Election Day be called “Obama Day” instead, and encouraged fellow Twitter users to use the #ObamaDay hashtag to look back on their favorite moments of Obama’s presidency.

Even as Obama has been vacationing around the world, he has continued to urge his fellow Americans to fight for their rights, even though he rarely mentions Donald Trump by name.

The #ObamaDay tweets for his birthday showed that many people still wish Obama were president — and many Twitter users also used the hashtag to indirectly criticize Trump.

Let’s take a look at how Twitter is celebrating Obama’s 56th birthday.

