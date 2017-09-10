Woman forced to deliver baby after boyfriend sets her on fire

This Post is Reposted From The Grio

A pregnant woman has been set on fire by her boyfriend in Maryland. She was critically injured and was forced to deliver her baby early.

Prince George County police and firefighters found Andrea Grinage with critical burns to much of her body. They were responding to a fire at 11:45 am on Friday.

Grinage has stated to police that her boyfriend threw flammable liquid on her and set her on fire inside her apartment. She also stated that he may be on his way to D.C. in order to hurt relatives of hers.

Jennifer Donelan, the Prince George’s County police spokeswoman said,

“She was very brave. We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was — critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person.”



Grinage was taken to the hospital where she was forced to deliver the baby. Both are alive.

“These are not the circumstances under which this baby was to be born,” Donelan said.

Grinage’s father has said the baby is a girl and though she was born seven weeks premature, she is doing well.

“She’s hanging in there. She’s doing fine. She’s beautiful,” he said.

The suspect has turned himself into police in D.C. and is currently in custody pending charges.

“He’s a coward. He’s less than a man. Walk away if you don’t want the responsibility. Walk away,” Grinage’s father said.

Sources: The Grio