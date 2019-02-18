76th & Capitol Drive: A Car Crash Story

Since the release of the I Phone X and beyond, Apple has once again taken the tech world by storm with its innovation in cell phone features. With prices upwards of $1,000, it is imperative that consumers purchase Apple care protection. There have been multiple videos, over the internet, showing buyers dropping their phones just minutes after buying the device, and in most cases no insurance was bought. After watching the unlucky buyers shatter their screens I thought to myself, “wow who could be so careless? The answer was “me”…I was that careless.

Last week, during the snow storm. I was driving home from work on 76thand Capitol. I came to a stop light, brought my car to a complete stop, looked to my left, and out of no where, two cars slammed against me. One kept going the other stopped, and I immediately got out and did the opposite of what I expected, which was ask “ are you okay do you need anything?”

It was a man with a woman, they were unharmed, but my car that I purchased not even two months ago, was hurting bad. The driver knew it was his fault so he immediately gave me his insurance card. I was “In between” insurances, as I was in the process of switching.

While waiting for the police to arrive, I walked into Checkers restaurant and offered the driver and his lady something to eat. They declined, and when the police station called back informing me that I could file the report online. I let the driver know they did not need to stay, so they pulled off.

I caught a break right? No insurance. I could have someone else pay and not be forced to pay out of pocket, but I did not catch a break. The driver gave me an expired insurance policy.

Please do not drive without insurance, live without health insurance, or buy phones without insurance. As my story showed, you can think everything is fine, be sitting at a stop light and be a part of an accident. Insurance INSURES.! IT PAYS!