8 Things Millennials Love About Fall Season

The weather is slowly changing. Sandals are retreating back to the comfort of their shoe box home. Tank tops are growing arms so they can effectively cover chilled arms and the smell of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte fills the air.

It’s official! As of September 22nd, Fall season is here.

Now, I know there are a lot of you who are not looking forward to the cold, crisp Milwaukee air but there are a few good things to look forward to this Fall.

So, say goodbye to the warm comfort and see what millennials are looking forward to this season!

Fall Fragrances



You can always tell when Fall has approached because of the smell. No, you can literally smell it in the air. Apple cinnamon candles, pumpkin spice air fresheners and ginger aromas always give away the scent of the seasons most coveted attraction.

Temperature

Milwaukee can get super cold. Fortunately, in the fall, millennials say they actually enjoy the balance of temperatures. You know the weather when you’re dressed for Alaska? You also know the weather when you’re dressed for the Bahamas? Yea, well millennials actually enjoy a little balanced mixture of both. Fall is enjoyable when it’s not too hot and not too cold.

Cuffing Season

Single or not, no one likes to be alone. Apparently, this is probably the most liked reason for Fall season- cuffing season. Cuddling, cool air and hot chocolate beats a lonely Netflix and chill anytime.

Peaceful Atmosphere

Fall seems to bring about a sense of peace and calmness when it comes around. All in all, the weather isn’t too harsh, the fragrances are soothing and the clothes are comforting.

Holidays

Food, parties and more food! There’s a deep love for the holidays that come with Fall season. First, Halloween allows anyone (of any age) to be someone or something else for a day and let’s not get on the subject of Thanksgiving. No one can deny the lovely smell of fresh turkey, dressing and sweet potato pie. Millennials love it all.

Color Scheme

Colors are somewhat of mood setters. The turning of the leaves from green to orange/red bring cheer to many as their mood and vibes change along with the weather. Many millennials also say that the color of the leaves sometimes serve as a great back ground for selfies and photoshoots!

Family and Festivities

Fall festivals, church and family gatherings are liked in the millennial world. We are a generation who understands and appreciates family and relationships. To be able to spend time with our loved ones, all while enjoying a good family night, brings a feeling of togetherness and we love that feeling more than anything.