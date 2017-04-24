9 Legit Master’s Degrees You Can Now Earn Completely Online

This article is reposted from: Dhawal Shah Founder of www.class-central.com — The most popular online course search engine.
If you’ve been thinking of going back to school to get a master’s degree — but are too busy with work or family — you might want to consider an online master’s.
But how do you find legit masters degree programs in a sea of mediocre programs and outright scams?
By going straight to some of the best universities on the planet.
These online master’s degrees can be much less expensive than in-person masters, and offer considerable flexibility — you don’t have to report to a campus, and you can watch the lectures and do the assignments at your convenience.
Top universities have collaborated with Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) providers to launch their online master’s degree. The first MOOC-based degree was announced back in 2013. It took two years for the next one to be announced in 2015. But in the last year or so, MOOC providers have announced seven more completely-online master’s degrees. In fact, Coursera plans to offer 20 such degrees by the end of 2019.
The advantage of MOOC-based master’s degrees is that many courses that are part of the degree are completely free to take. So you can preview a part of the content before committing to anything.
Also, all of these degrees are based on the pay-as-you-go model. You only pay for the courses that you’re currently taking. Some also have the option to earn partial academic credits.
One thing to be aware is that each degree has its own application process (and deadlines), as well as minimum requirements like a bachelor’s degree or minimum work experience. Many require you to submit different standardized test scores, like the GRE, GMAT, or TOEFL.
If you’re not interested in a formal credential and just want to learn, check out Class Central for over 7,000 MOOCs taught by 700+ universities around the world.
Without further delay, here are nine completely online master’s degrees that have been announced so far.
1. Georgia Tech and Udacity: Online Master of Science in Computer Science (OMSCS)
Announced Back in 2013, Udacity and Georgia Tech’s completely online Masters in Computer Science was the first degree announced by a MOOC provider. The entire degree was going to cost less than $7,000.
The tuition fee has since then increased from $402 per three-credit hour to $510.
