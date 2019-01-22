9th Annual Winter Carnival at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, January 26

The Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, WI 53217, welcomes winter on January 26, 2019 with a day of outdoor art-making, studio activities, nature walks, scavenger hunts, performances, and whatever other winter activities–ice skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing–the weather permits. The event, which runs from 10 am-4 pm, is free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden ($9 general/$7 students & seniors; children under 6 free). Family passes are $20 and are available in advance (call 414.446.8794) or at the door.

Lynden’s 9th Annual Winter Carnival is sponsored by Davey Tree Expert.

This year the highly participatory, artist-driven carnival, curated by recent MIAD graduate Joe Acri, features a large sculpture/performance piece created by Winter Carnival artist-in-residence Jordan Rosenow. Two current Lynden artists-in-residence will be launching their residency projects during the carnival. Jenna Knapp will introduce the Labyrinth Society of Lynden Sculpture Garden, unveiling plans, soliciting members, holding two Society meetings, and—weather permitting—building an ephemeral labyrinth in the snow. Kim Khaira, joined by Rohingya refugee leader Hasinah Begum, begins Pulang Balik (“I Am Going Home Too”) with a day-long mehndi (henna painting) session. Open Kitchen, a Milwaukee-based experimental food studio and residency, will serve Bolillos de Mole (cacao-mole bun) and Wisconsin Wild Rice Horchata, with notes on fictional motives, motifs, and motion, by Maria Quintero and ADO. There will also be button-making, printmaking, a tree walk, naturalist outings, and candle dipping.

GUEST ARTIST JORDAN ROSENOW: STAGES

Winter Carnival artist-in-residence Jordan Rosenow presents Stages, a large-scale sculpture and site-specific performance series.The installation is a 70 x 70-foot fabric grid that functions as both an anchored sculpture and a colorful stage for each dancer. Rosenow has been making a dance with the students in Kim Miller’s Collaboration & New Genre class at MIAD. These performances will be repeated at 12 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3 pm.

Jordan Rosenow is a visual and performance artist focusing on the relationships of material and bodies through a queer, feminist lens. She is currently based in Brooklyn, NY after spending formative years working in Minneapolis, MN. Rosenow has exhibited at The White Page, Rochester Art Center, ACRE Projects, The Soap Factory, and Franconia Sculpture Park. Her performance work has most recently been presented at The Walker Art Center and Fresh Oysters Performance Research. She is the editor-in-chief of INREVIEW, a free, printed quarterly publication dedicated to presenting critical responses and engaging extended conversations about art in the Twin Cities.

JENNA KNAPP: INTRODUCING THE LABYRINTH SOCIETY OF LYNDEN SCULPTURE GARDEN

Artist Jenna Knapp launches her residency project, Artist Jenna Knapp launches her residency project, Labyrinth Society of Lynden Sculpture Garden , with images, sketches, and plans. Become a founding member of the LSLSG, sign up for a work day, attend a Society meeting, and–weather permitting–build an ephemeral labyrinth in the snow. Knapp will be in residence all day; Society meetings are at 11 am and 2 pm.

KIM KHAIRA AND HASINAH BEGUM: MEHNDI

The planning and practice of mehndi builds sisterhood/community and encourages self-expression. Kim Khaira begins her Lynden residency, The planning and practice ofbuilds sisterhood/community and encourages self-expression. Kim Khaira begins her Lynden residency, Pulang Balik (“I Am Going Home Too”) by joining Rohingya refugee leader Hasinah Begum to showcase the art and appreciation of henna in the South/Southeast Asian community and beyond. Stop by their booth from 10 am-4 pm to learn more about henna and to have your hand decorated.

OPEN KITCHEN: BREVE CAFE

On the first of two visits to Lynden, Open Kitchen, an experimental food studio and residency, will serve Bolillos de Mole (cacao-mole bun) and Wisconsin Wild Rice Horchata, with notes on fictional motives, motifs, and motion, by Maria Quintero and ADO. The kitchen will be open from 11 am to 3 pm. Open Kitchen (Rudy Medina and Alyx Christensen) is located in Riverwest. Maria Quintero is a self-taught artist located in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. When not working as a hairdresser, Maria sketches out of idleness and boredom. ADO is a collective author that focuses on semi-fictional research for the understanding of socio-cultural abstractions. ADO is the founder of ASAP (Association-Appropriation- Abbreviation), an alchemistic application for critically engaging issues of alienhood and livelihoods.

NATURALIST TABLE & NATURALIST OUTINGS

From 10-11:30 am, naturalist Naomi Cobb will have examples of Lynden’s wildlife will on display and she is issuing a challenge to find evidence of their existence on our grounds. Super nature detectives win prizes. Snowflake catchers and hand lenses also available. At 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm she will lead a guided walk through the back acres of Lynden to investigate the habitats that are home to our non-human neighbors.

DROP-IN ART ACTIVITIES

Join Jeremy Stepien in the upstairs art studio for drop-in art activities (and to warm up). From 10 am-12:30 pm, he’ll be running a printmaking project, Tracks in the Snow. Then, from 1-4 pm, you can make your own dip candles. Emma Smith runs a winter-themed button-making station throughout the day.

TREE WALK

At 11:30 am, current land manager Kyle Welna and former land manager Bob Retko lead a walk around the grounds showcasing the variety of trees at Lynden.