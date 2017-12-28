9th District Future to be Focus of Major Announcement

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis is inviting the media and the public to the unveiling of a new initiative that will reshape the 9th District’s business corridor and will make a lasting impact on the community. The major announcement will be revealed just in time for the New Year on Saturday, December 30th from noon to 2:00 p.m. at 8762 N Granville Rd. in Milwaukee. Key community stakeholders will be at the event. The announcement and unveiling will take place after the grand opening of Irie’s Place, a new restaurant in the district.

Alderwoman Lewis says, “Not only is it going to be the New Year, it’s going to be a whole new 9th District. There have been a lot of exciting business developments lately, and this announcement is a further commitment to that effort.”

The event is open to the public and media, and everyone is encouraged to attend. No details will be revealed before the announcement.

What: New Ninth Announcement

When: Saturday, December 30, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: 8762 N Granville Rd.