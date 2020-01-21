A Better Wisconsin, Together: New Progressive Advocacy Organization Ready to Fight the Right in Wisconsin

Communications and Research Hub to Boost Wisconsin Progressive Effort in Critical Battleground State

MADISON, Wis. — A Better Wisconsin Together (ABWT) is a new ally for Wisconsin progressives working to advance their values and hold the right wing accountable. As a research, communications and advocacy organization, ABWT will bring cutting edge tools and innovative tactics to the public policy and political debate in Wisconsin at both the state and federal level.

“Wisconsin is a critical battleground state,” said ABWT Board of Directors President Michelle McGrorty. “With so much at stake in Wisconsin in 2020, A Better Wisconsin Together is bringing together what’s worked for progressives in the past along with new ideas and tactics using the best research and communications tools available.”

Organized as a non-partisan, not-for-profit 501(c)(4) organization, A Better Wisconsin Together’s mission as an advocacy organization focused on public policy is to serve as a center for progressive message development, testing and communications. Along with rapid response and earned media, ABWT will engage Wisconsinites on issues using paid digital, television and radio communications. An affiliated section 527 organization will focus on elections and other independent political activities.

As part of the project, leading state liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now will be merging operations as a project of ABWT, bringing along experienced staff and the most comprehensive right-wing accountability research library in the state.

Wisconsin’s closely divided politics presents both challenges and opportunities for progressives in advancing their issues, according to McGrorty. For example, in Spring 2018 a progressive candidate won an open state Supreme Court seat while Democrats swept every state-wide office on the ballot in November including U.S. Senator, Governor and Attorney General. But in Spring 2019, progressives came up just short to a right-wing extremist judge in a state-wide race featuring a flood of late spending on his behalf from Washington D.C. special interests.

She concluded, “We know there’s nothing the right wing won’t do to try to tip the scales in their favor in Wisconsin. Progressives can’t afford anything less than an all out effort to push back and hold the right wing accountable so we can advance our issues and values in Wisconsin.”

Garrick Delzell, a national consultant for progressive organizations and campaigns, is currently serving as ABWT’s interim director and issue campaign senior advisor. Additional announcements regarding ABWT leadership and staff will be made in the coming weeks. Their work will be featured on the web at A Better Wisconsin Together, on Twitter at @ABetterWis and on Facebook at facebook.com/ABetterWis/.