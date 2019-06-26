A black woman from Milwaukee is at the top of WI’s online class of 2019

Milwaukee’s Natalie Williams graduated at the top of her class and as National Honor Society President. She was selected to give the commencement speech earlier this month at the UW-Fox Valley ceremony and addressed her Wisconsin Connections Academy(WCA) peers and their families at the largest WCA graduation turnout on record. Up next for Williams: Attend Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee to study psychology.

You can watch Williams’ speech here: https://youtu.be/1my7UA-v9NI?t=2730.