A Heart That Leads: Millennials Follow Your Heart

Have you ever had the feeling of ‘just knowing?’ It’s that feeling that can never be shaken. Have you ever had that feeling of certainty? No matter what the outside world says, your intuition is somehow stronger than your doubt.

If you’ve gone against the grain to follow the one thing that guides you in life, then you know what it’s like to follow your heart.

Only you know what your everyday life entails. No one can experience life for you, other than you. So, what do you do when your passion calls? Do you listen to the ‘nay-sayer’ and those who doubt you? Do you take what a few people say and run with it?

Of course not, you follow what your gut says. Listen to your heart.

Life consists of changes and in this world, we millennials have witnessed much evolution. We know that change is inevitable but without change there is no growth. Throughout the period of our lifetime, when change knocks on the door, you should open the door with a happy heart. Trust yourself to be guided by the knowledge in which you have been blessed to receive.

I believe it is safe to say that most, if not all, of our generation is passionate about something.

In that deep love for your passion is a sense of love.

The heart houses that love and when you follow your heart, that love is then evenly distributed into every action you take towards your goals and ambitions.

It’s one thing to believe. It’s another thing to act upon your beliefs. Regardless of what another has to say and what the next individual thinks, we are all made different and have different perspectives about the world.

What you grow to obtain a deep love for, everyone else may not.

To my fellow millennials, when following your heart, you must also be intelligent and wise.

While our hearts house the emotions and feelings geared towards our passions, it is important to carry your brain along as well. With the engagement of a balanced heart and mind, one can never go in the wrong direction.

“Follow your heart. Even though it’s on your left, it’s always right.”

-Fannila Tobelli