A Night of Celebration

Student Minister William Muhammad honored in Milwaukee

By Dwayne Muhammad

Recently, on a bitterly cold and icy night, registered members of the Nation of Islam, family, friends and supporters gathered to celebrate Student Minister William Muhammad’s 60th birth-anniversary at Suite Lounge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Also, the mosque raised funds for the Saviours’ Day Gift drive in 2019. Bro. William is the spiritual head of Muhammad’s Mosque No. 3 in Milwaukee and the state representative of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan.

The weather didn’t deter people from attending the celebration, even though a blizzard was gaining momentum full throttle within hours. An abundance of laughter was shared, a high level of conversation, heartfelt embraces and sentiments for Bro. William, who reached twenty-six years in the ministry.

Bro. William was being recognized for his leadership in the community, in addition to his twenty-nine years of service in the Nation of Islam. His courageous spirit is indicative of the training he received at Mosque Maryam in Chicago, where he joined the Fruit of Islam (F.O.I.).

He is a man who has sacrificed much in securing his family, while commuting long distance for years in between Chicago and Milwaukee. Bro. William is a frontline soldier, and is one of the 10,000 Fearless, who counsels as a liaison to resolve “Stop the Beef” issues between opposing parties.

He came to Milwaukee in 1993 from Chicago, his hometown, volunteering to do the work of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, in spite of being from one of the major hubs in the world. According to Grandmaster Anthony Muhammad, the Assistant Student Supreme Captain of the Nation of Islam, Chicago’s “Northern Flank [Milwaukee]” is the closest city to Mosque Maryam. The closeness of both cities (81 miles) has enabled Black Milwaukeeans to receive dignitaries for decades, upon the request of Bro. William.

Because of his dedication and commitment, several awards were presented to him, including a special plaque drafted at City Hall from the Common Council. Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton signed the plaque and the award was presented to Bro. William by State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Wisc). The council members include: Khalif J. Rainey, Ashanti Hamilton, Milele A. Coggs, Nikiya Dodd, Russell Stamper II, Mark A. Borkowski, Terry I. Witkowski, Jose G. Perez, Chantia Lewis and Cavalier Johnson.

Attendees at the celebration included: State Sen. Lena Taylor, Clayborn Benson (CEO & President of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society/Museum), Josephine Hill (Director at Wisconsin African Women’s Center), Earl Ingram Jr. (News Talk 1510 AM radio), Activist Ray Mendoza (414Life/ Team Havoc), Hip Hop Activist/ Poet Muhibb Dyer, Activist and Educator Janette Herrera, Juneteenth organizer Torre Johnson, and a host of others.

Several community leaders and supporters spoke about Bro. William’s presence in Wisconsin. State Sen. Lena Taylor asserted that Bro. William is a “man that honorsfamily…Allah will bless you for your sacrifices you have made.

There are few people who go on the front lines in their ministry [i.e., murder of Dontre Hamilton and Sylville K. Smith killing].” Furthermore, Clayborn Benson mentioned that Bro. William made a “powerful” move by “protesting” in a Wauwatosa Police Department by himself that “earned his respect.” The incident happened two and a half years ago, when Jay Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by a Tosa police officer.

Simultaneously, the three killings were high profile cases that made the national news. It wasn’t a coincidence that all three were happening within a three year period, at a time when Black homicides peaked and Black male incarcerations rose in Milwaukee County.

On a much lighter note, Bro. William was given a beautiful painting by Sis. AnNura Muhammad of Muhammad’s Mosque No. 3. Her talent and artistic skill is imaginative, distinctive, alluring and thoughtful. The food was wonderfully prepared and cheerfully served by the M.G.T. & G.C.C. of the mosque. Sis. Athena Muhammad, a professional caterer, masterfully created a layered cake shaped like a rostrum with the top of the cake bearing Bro. William’s smiling face in a blue uniform.

The free event was the brainchild of Sis. Melissa Blue Muhammad, and her husband Shawn AKA “Gat Turner” Muhammad who were the main sponsors that made it all possible.

In closing, Bro. William thanked everyone who came and said he was “humbled” by the appreciation of love from the Believers and the community. “[I]f it were not for the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, I could not and would not be able to touch the people I have.

By Allah’s [God’s] grace, I am striving to follow his example and guidance,” acknowledged Bro. William