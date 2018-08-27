A People’s Tribute to the Queen” Celebrating Aretha Franklin Will Be Held August 30 at Chene Park Detroit Amphitheatre

DETROIT, August 27, 2018 – More than 40 performing artists will salute the life and legacy of the Queen of Soul Aretha Louise Franklin during “A People’s Tribute to the Queen” event at Chene Park Amphitheatre in downtown Detroit on Thursday August 30, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. ET. Gates will open at 5:00 P.M. The musical tribute event is produced by Entertainments Finest.

Leading artists representing R&B, Gospel, Jazz and Blues genres are slated to render tributes. The program in formation includes:

A Jazz and Blues tribute with Ralphe Armstrong, Franklin’s bassist and longtime friend, as Musical Director. Performances from: Joan Belgrave, Doug Carn, Jean Carne, Detroit’s Thornetta Davis and Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Visual montages will be presented throughout the event. Artist Demont Pinder will create a signature portrait on stage during the event.

A dance choreographed by George Faison will pay homage to the Queen.

A R&B tribute with Detroit’s Kern Brantley as Musical Director. Brantley served as musical director for the world’s largest acts including Lady Gaga and Beyonce, and led a tribute for Franklin in 2017. Narada Michael Walden will perform “Freeway of Love”, a song he penned for Franklin. Performances from Detroit artists including: Cherri Black, Steffinie Christian, Angela Davis, Gwen Foxx, Beth Griffith-Manley, Kimmie Horne, KIKO, Alise King and L’Renee and Tasha Page-Lockhart. Ronnie McNeir will perform the song he wrote for the upcoming Franklin biopic.

Franklin’s son, Eddie, and her granddaughters Gracie and Victorie Franklin will render a special tribute.

A Gospel tribute with composer Kurt Carr and Detroit organist Derrick Starks as Musical Directors. Performances from: Santita Jackson, Dr. Bobby Jones, Lisa McCaw dancers, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Kierra (KiKi) Sheard and Kathy Taylor.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry will introduce actress Jenifer Lewis, who will perform a piece written for the Queen. Remarks will be delivered by Judge Greg Mathis and actress Erica Peeples. Shahida Mausi, President, The Right Productions who manages Chene Park and has known Franklin for decades, will provide special acknowledgements.

An All-Star tribute with Kern Brantley as Musical Director. Performances from: Regina Belle, Raheem DeVaughn, Johnny Gill, Dave Hollister, L.J. Reynolds, Angie Stone, Tweet, Detroit’s Keith Washington and The Four Tops.

A “Respect” finale featuring all participants will close the event.

Many dignitaries, leaders and hosts will attend and participate in the program. The participant list is in formation and subject to change. Suggested attire for attendees is white, in celebration of the Queen. Visit the Chene Park website (www.cheneparkdetroit.com) for event updates, broadcast and live-streaming information.

The event will be free to the public. Tickets are required for admission and will be released online only through Ticketmaster.com starting Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. ET. In honor of the Queen, Ticketmaster will waive service fees. Guests are allowed a maximum of two (2) tickets via Ticketmaster digital-mobile tickets. To access tickets, attendees should download and open the Ticketmaster App or visit Ticketmaster.com on their cell phones, log in to their Ticketmaster account and locate the order with their ticket(s). The barcode ticket will be scanned from their cell phones at the Chene Park gates for entry. Tickets will not be available at the Chene Park Box Office.

The Musical Tribute will be part of a multi-day celebration of the Queen’s life and career. A gospel tribute will be held Monday, August 27th evening at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit. Her body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for public viewing Tuesday August 28th and Wednesday August 29th. A private, invitation-only funeral for close family and friends will be held August 31st morning at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Like many of the artists participating in the August 30th Musical Tribute event, Ms. Franklin performed at Chene Park Amphitheatre in August 2015.