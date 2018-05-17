A pillar in the community, a naming in his honor

Statement from Alderman Rainey on Dr. Lester Carter

May 17, 2018

As we work tirelessly to improve the health of the community, let us also take a moment to pay

homage to one of our forbearers in this fight: Dr. Lester Carter who founded his pharmacy in

1968. For 50 years, the patrons of Carter Drug Store have been the recipients of courtesy, respect

and most of all health expertise. That is why I am thrilled to lead a street sign naming in Dr.

Carter’s honor for the 2400 block of W. Burleigh St., where his pharmacy has stood as a

cornerstone for community health. With five decades in business, Dr. Carter has served multiple

generations in the community. And with this honorary street sign naming, multiple generations

can continue to remember this pillar in the community.