A Poem for Tay Jackson

“A Beautiful Activist who was only 20 years old”

She was bold, she was brilliant she loving she was kind,

You were destined for greatness had you had more time.

But your time was not wasted; you touched hearts and fought hatred.

Most definitely a real one no copying or faking.

We never met officially, but your reputation was meek.

You stayed out in the community I think I seen you at June Teenth.

I heard the hurt in your friends as they spoke about your life.

Telling how you made sure they was straight.

Said you would give the clothes off your back or the food off your plate.

I wish we had met you are a beautiful creature.

But I did hear you rap so when I get to Heaven I need a feature.

R.I.H