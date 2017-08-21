Acacia Theatre Company Announces 2017-2018 Season

“Our Deliverer” promises hope in troubled times.

MILWAUKEE (August 18, 2017) – Find refuge as Acacia Theatre announces its upcoming season, featuring shows testifying to God’s desire and ability to deliver all people: from evil, from principalities and powers, from themselves. Even in troubled times, when it is natural to wonder, doubt and worry, we can celebrate what God has done and look for what He is doing. Although we don’t always know how we will be delivered, gratitude for the past creates joy in the present and hope for the future, whether it happens in Britain during the mid-1800s, or Holland in the 1940s, or right here and now. Acacia Theatre’s 2017-2018 season, one of honoring God as our deliverer, will offer strength and light in a challenging day and age.

The performances will be given in Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive in Mequon, Wis.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

By Tom Mula

November 18-19, 25-26, 30, December 1-3 (extended to 3 weekends)

“Marley was dead, to begin with…” – and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge’s mean old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned

to a hellish eternity. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance at freedom: to escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins both men’s journey of laughter and terror, regret and renewal, which will open their hearts and deliver their souls.

The Hiding Place

By Bradley Winkler, adapted from the book by John and Elizabeth Sherrill

March 16-18, 22-25, 2018

A newly revised version of Acacia’s original stage adaptation, The Hiding Place portrays how the light of God’s love can penetrate even the darkest recesses of despair. In wartime Holland, the ten Boom family quietly shelters Jews in their small house – until their “hiding place” is discovered. This remarkable portrait of Corrie ten Boom and her sister Betsie’s endurance and their sure hope of God as deliverer will move you to tears and to joy.

Quality Street

By J.M. Barrie

July 13-15, 19-22, 2018

From the author of Peter Pan comes an enchanting tale with both wit and wisdom. In her youth, “Phoebe of the ringlets” imagines marrying Valentine Brown, but he enlists and is deployed overseas. Upon his return years later, Valentine is shocked at the sight of Phoebe – older, tired and overworked – which she interprets as rejection. Through a comical series of misunderstandings, Phoebe finds herself impersonating a younger and invented relative, Livvy, to revive Valentine’s interest, or perhaps, have her revenge? Only the truth in love can deliver them all.

Season Subscription and Single Ticket Information

Season subscriptions cost $38, or $30 for senior citizens, full-time students, and full-time clergy. Single tickets for all productions will go on sale starting September 1. The single ticket prices for the season are $16 for adults, and $13 for seniors, full-time students, and full-time clergy. More information is available by calling (414) 744-5995 or visiting www.acaciatheatre.com.

About Acacia Theatre Company

Founded in 1980, Acacia Theatre Company is an independent, non-profit, interdenominational group of dramatic artists who share a common desire to integrate art and faith by presenting theatre from a Judeo-Christian worldview. Through uplifting, quality entertainment, Acacia provides occasion for thanksgiving, growth and enjoyment, and the opportunity for Christians and non-Christians to consider their lives in relation to God. More information is available at www.acaciatheatre.com.