Active shooter trainings see unprecedented attendance numbers

Article courtesy of FOX – Reno via “The Rundown”

University of Nevada, Reno Police Services hosted a class on active shooter and threat assessment for all faculty and staff.

More than 60 faculty and staff members attended, which was unprecedented attendance, according to Assistant Police Chief Todd Renwick. The classes usually attract about 5 to 15 people.

Speakers taught the basics of the “run, hide, fight” strategies when confronted with an active shooter.

There was also a big focus on preparation and ways that a faculty/ staff member can try to avoid an active shooting situation.