Actor Danny Glover, Rep. Barbara Lee, Dr. Gail Christopher Join Acclaimed Panel in Discussing Need for Racial Healing and Transformation

WHO:

Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13), Rep. Hank Johnson (GE-4)

Moderator

Dr. Gail Christopher, Social Change Agent, former Senior Advisor and Vice President of the W. K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), Incoming Executive Director of National Collaborative for Health Equity

Panelists

Danny Glover, Actor/Humanitarian

Dorothy Davis, President, Dorothy Davis Inc. and The Diasporan Touch LLC

Isaiah Oliver, President & CEO, Community Foundation of Greater Flint

Sakira Cook, Director, Justice Reform Program at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

WHAT:

This outstanding panel will explore the need to create a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation process in the United States. In 2015, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the need to strengthen national, regional and international cooperation in relation to the full enjoyment of economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights by people of African descent, and gain their full and equal participation in all aspects of society. This is the 400th anniversary of the beginning of slavery in the U.S., making it incumbent upon our nation to implement reforms in policy and practices that can address the impact of racism. There must be an acknowledgement of the pains of the past, including an understanding that the widespread belief in a hierarchy of human value fuels the racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant behavior ingrained in the U.S. and other nations. The panelists will explore policy and programmatic ways to facilitate racial healing and end structural racism.

WHEN:

September 12, 2019 ✦ 4:00pm-6:00pm

WHERE: