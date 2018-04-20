Affordable Care Act is working in Wisconsin

Insurance premiums for ACA coverage in Wisconsin set to decrease in 2019

MADISON – Despite Republican efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act, repeal patient

protections and drive up costs, the landmark health care bill continues to provide much-needed relief

to Wisconsin families. State officials announced this week that premiums for health care plans

purchased through the Affordable Care Act’s federal marketplace are expected to drop roughly 5

percent in the upcoming year.

“The fact that the Affordable Care Act continues to provide affordable access to quality health insurance is great news for Wisconsin families,” said Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-

La Crosse). “The cost of health care continues to be one of the top concerns for families and small businesses and I’m glad that the Affordable Care Act is helping to hold costs down while expanding

access to coverage.”

Shilling noted that Wisconsin is still eligible for federal funding to expand BadgerCare coverage,

lower costs and save state taxpayers millions of dollars. Gov. Walker’s ongoing refusal to accept the

federal Medicaid expansion has cost Wisconsin taxpayers over $1 billion while preventing thousands

of families from accessing affordable care. The plan has been derided nationally as cruel, immoral,

nonsensical and fiscally irresponsible.

“While the Affordable Care Act is helping to hold down costs for consumers, Wisconsin needs to do

its part to expand access and save taxpayer dollars,” added Shilling. “We should accept the federal

Medicaid funding, expand access to BadgerCare and save Wisconsin taxpayers millions of dollars.

It’s time for Gov. Walker to stop shifting more costs onto Wisconsin taxpayers and start putting the

wellbeing of Wisconsin residents – and our state’s fiscal security – ahead of his personal political

ambitions.”

A Democratic effort to accept the full federal Medicaid expansion in the 2017-19 budget was rejected

by majority party Republicans. The move would have saved Wisconsin taxpayers $286.3 million

over the next two years. To date, Gov. Walker’s rejection of federal funds has cost Wisconsin

taxpayers $1.07 billion more than if the state had fully expanded BadgerCare, according to the

Legislature’s non-partisan budget office.