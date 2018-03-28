African American author and education advocate to host scholarship bootcamp on “how to send your kids to college without going broke”

Washington, DC (BlackNews.com) — In just a few months, nervous parents of high school seniors will be making the final decisions of how they will pay for college for their students. Author and education advocate Gwen Thomas will host, “Pursuing The Dream – A Scholarship Boot Camp” on April 7 from 8:30 to 12:00 pm at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E Pratt St., Baltimore, MD, 21202. Thomas is the founder of Fresh Perspectives Seminars and the author of the popular college guidebook, The Parent’s Smart Guide to Sending Your Kids to College without Going Broke.

This event is one of many in observance of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event is free and open to the public. Parents, educators, mentors and students are encouraged to attend this inspiring event.

Like Dr. King, Thomas, is an advocate for education equity. Since writing and publishing The Parents Smart Guide to Sending Your Kids to College without Going Broke in 2015, she continues her mission as a leader and a resource teaching parents to think critically about college readiness, financial planning, and funding a college education.

“If Dr. King were alive today, he would be championing the issue of making college affordable and supporting efforts to educate students and their families on how to take the debt out of college. We have to stop the cycle of debt of students returning home from college with debt and no degree and with debt, a degree and no sustainable job in their field,” Thomas said.

Thomas believes that the increasing cost of a college education is a hefty price to pay for most families. Her goal is to show families how to get on the right academic track to win scholarships and funding. She educates parents and students on the appropriate selection of colleges and fields of study that will afford them sustainable careers.

Since her program launched 5 years ago, she has steered hundreds of families, civic organizations, and corporations on the strategies and tactics that empower families and students to get through college without going into debt and found over five million in scholarship awards that also afforded students to travel to more than 100 international cities.

Dr. King was an American Baptist minister and leader of the US civil rights movement. In addition, King received the 1954 Nobel Peace Prize for his work using nonviolent tactics.

Considering education, King said, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the role of true education.”

This year, Thomas will conduct a series of “Pursuing The Dream – Scholarship Bootcamp” seminars around the country. Her organization Fresh Perspectives, also hosts “The Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp” held in November annually in Detroit. If you are interested in attending theses event or becoming a sponsor or partners, visit www.freshperspectivesseminars. org or call 609-474-4877 for more information.



About Gwen Thomas, Fresh Perspectives Seminars

Gwen Thomas is an American author, advocate, educator, entrepreneur and parent. She has held college readiness seminars in approximately 20 cities, 10 states, 4 countries and appeared in EducationUSA webinar broadcasts in 220 countries. She is the author of The Parents Smart Guide to Sending Your Kids to College Without Going Broke. The book is available at www.freshperspectivesseminars. org

Thomas serves as the Executive Director of Fresh Perspectives Seminars. In 2013, Thomas created a grass roots pilot program, where her coached her son and he obtained over $500,000 in direct college scholarships from various foundations. He was a graduate of Morehouse College and Johns Hopkins University -SAIS. In addition, Cameron optimized studying abroad to more than 40 countries in an effort to make himself globally competitive.

Fresh Perspectives Seminars is a 501 (c) 3 organization headquartered in Detroit with satellite offices in Alexandria and Washington, DC. The organizations has helped thousands of students win more than 5 million in direct scholarships around the globe.