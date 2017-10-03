African American History and Culture Forever Stamp Available Nationwide on Friday, Oct. 13. 2017

After being open for only a year, The National Museum of African American History and Culture has been honored by The U.S. Postal Service.

Black history represents a large portion of America’s history. The issuing of the stamp constitutes for a well respected and well acknowledged understanding of the black experience. The National Museum of African American History and Culture became the 19th Smithsonian museum and the only national museum dedicated solely to African American life, art, history and culture.

The stamp art is based on a photograph of the museum showing a view of the northwest corner of the building. The text in the upper-left corner of the stamp reads “National Museum of African American History and Culture.”

The museum was described as a place that seeks to understand African American History through the lens of the “African American Experience.”

The museum was established in 2003 by President George W. Bush. It wasn’t until civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis pushed, for 15 years straight, in introducing bills for such a museum in each session of Congress.

“The idea for a museum dedicated to African Americans was first put forward by black veterans of the Civil War,” Obama said. “And years later, the call was picked up by members of the civil rights generation — by men and women who knew how to fight for what was right and strive for what is just.”

According to Linn’s Stamps News, The National Museum of African American History and Culture has collected close to 37,000 historical artifacts, including documents and other media.

Its doors are open to all who hope to learn more about African American culture, and to explore “what it means to be an American and share how American values like resiliency, optimism, and spirituality are reflected in African American history and culture.”

First-Day-of-Issue dedication ceremony for the Celebrating African American History and Culture Forever stamp will take place Friday October 13th, 2017 at National Museum of African American History and Culture

Heritage Hall

1400 Constitution Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20560 This stamp will be on sale at the ceremony and available nationwide on the same day.

Sources: Lori Lakin Hutcherson (Good Black News), USPS