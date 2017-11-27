African-American Roundtable and Community Leaders

Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton is inviting area residents to attend the African American Roundtable on Thursday November 30 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 2nd from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary School at 3275 N. 3rd Street.

Please join community leaders committed to transparency regarding the Department of Justice’s draft recommendations and findings. We will create spaces for community members to share their feedback and thoughts regarding the findings, and discuss how to move recommendations forward. Youth agencies are also invited to bring their organizations to these town hall meetings. For more information contact Markasa Tucker, Director of the African-American Roundtable at 414-226-4289.

What: African-American Roundtable

Where: Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary School at 3275 N. 3rd Street

When: Thursday November 30 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 2nd from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.