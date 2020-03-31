Ald. Coggs: Discussion needed on whether city can deliver services and meet DNC marks during COVID-19 pandemic

During normal times the ability of a city to coordinate the resources needed to host a national political convention can be tested to the extreme. Factor in a global pandemic and that difficulty and coordination challenge quickly flies off the charts and into the stratosphere.

That is the concern of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, who has introduced a pair of communication files to ensure the list of challenges the city faces in hosting the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in July is addressed in short order by the Common Council.

Alderwoman Coggs, Chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee, said key preparations for the convention must be made soon and must take into account the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the city’s ability to deliver services per usual during the convention. “No one else can have these important discussions, and no one else can ask the questions that must be asked,” she said, adding: “We (Common Council) cannot wait for the DNC apparatus to address these issues – we must do it now.”

Recently the Council approved authorizing borrowing and expenditures (totaling $50 million) for key DNC operations, including paying for police services (personnel) to provide the massive security presence that will be needed during the July 13-17 run of the convention. With COVID-19 sickening and killing citizens here and across the U.S. in a national health emergency, Alderwoman Coggs said she is very concerned that police agencies that were planning to send officers to Milwaukee for the DNC simply will not be able to in July.

“Those officers might very well be busy securing field hospitals and enforcing quarantine orders in July and beyond,” she said.

She said spending decisions on DNC equipment and operations must also be discussed, as the city and local vendors could face possible losses if the convention is greatly scaled back with little notice. She said it would be best for Council members to push for answers from the DNC as to the potential for scaling back the convention and/or moving it to a later date (such as August or September).

The files are expected to be scheduled soon for a Council committee hearing.