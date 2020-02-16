Ald. Rainey encourages attendance at the Total Wellness Health Fair @ Sherman Phoenix

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey encourages attendance at the Total Wellness Health Fair, an informational resource event that allows community members to explore their mental, physical, and financial needs and access resources. The wellness fair will take place on Saturday, February 22 at Sherman Phoenix, 3635 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

“I would encourage everyone to attend the Total Wellness Fair and learn more about what Milwaukee resources are available,” Alderman Rainey said.

The event is FREE and open to the public to attend. There will be free breast cancer exams, blood pressure screenings and PSA (Blood) testing for men. Physicians will be onsite to provide a brief discussion on prostate, breast and colorectal cancer.

Other services offered include: Energy Assistance, VITA Free Tax Service, Financial Education, and much more!

What: Total Wellness Health Fair

When: Saturday, February 22| 11 AM – 3 PM

Where: 3635 W. Fond du Lac Ave.