Ald. Stamper encourages attendance at Holiday Folk Fair International

The City of Milwaukee along with Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II will host the 75th annual Holiday Folk Fair International, a cultural festival that explores the worlds of music, food, dance, and the arts. The folk fair will run from Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24 at the State Fair Park Exposition Center.

“Celebrating our sister cities and our cultural differences is a great way to bring communities together! I would encourage everyone to attend next weekend’s Holiday Folk Fair and learn more about Milwaukee’s eight unique sister cities” Alderman Stamper said.

Go to FolkFair.org for more information on additional events and specified details.

What: Holiday Folk Fair International

When: Friday, November 22 | 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: State Fair Park Exposition Center, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave.