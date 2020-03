On Thursday March 12, 2020 at Albright United Methodist Church 5555 W. Capitol Drive Sherman Park and Grasslyn Manor Block watch hosted Aldermanic District 1 and 7 Alderman and opponents; held a debate to determine why they should be elected in the April election.

Picture from Left to right.

1. Mable Lamb

2. Vince Toney

3. Alderman Ashanti Hamilton

4. Alderman Kahlif Rainey

5. Fred Royal

6. Steve O’Connell