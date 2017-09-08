Alderman Johnson thanks the Bucks and Johnson Controls for their investments in the community

Statement from Alderman Cavalier Johnson

September 8, 2017

Yesterday the grand opening for the multi-sport complex at Westlawn Garden’s Browning Elementary School and the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, was a huge success. The Milwaukee Bucks partnered with Johnson Controls to make this a reality. I speak for all of our residents when I say we are honored to have this generous support in our community.

The new complex includes multiple basketball courts, a 200 meter track, playing fields, and other amenities. Additionally, the Bucks and Johnson Controls are investing in the heart of Milwaukee’s Choice Neighborhood grant area by donating $60,000 annually for the next 10 years towards community programing at Browning Elementary School in Milwaukee’s 2nd District and Silver Spring Neighborhood Center. The impact goes beyond District 2 and will be felt by the entire city. I am grateful that the Milwaukee Bucks are demonstrating that their commitment to our community goes far beyond the cranes in the sky downtown, and Johnson Controls continues to be a valued corporate citizen in our community. As an alderman of Milwaukee, I thank you for your support of our neighborhoods.

Additionally, the students served at Browning Elementary School, the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, and the residents of the greater neighborhood also extend their gratitude and are appreciative of this wonderful opportunity that will benefit Milwaukee’s youth and young adults.