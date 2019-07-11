Alderman Khalif J. Rainey: Enjoy the 22nd annual Concerts in the Park series beginning tonight, July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Community Journal

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey invites the community to attend Ascension St. Joseph Hospital’s 22nd annual Concerts in the Park series beginning Wednesday, July 10.

Each concert begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in Sr. Jeanne Gengler Park at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital.  Complimentary parking is available in the hospital parking structure. Food and refreshments will be available with proceeds to benefit neighborhood schools.
Concerts include:
                 July 10:      Musical Celebration of Diversity
July 24:      Eddie Butts Band
August 7:   Christopher’s Project
August 21:  Joe Richter Band

Please note that inclement weather may cancel a performance.

