Alderman Rainey to host Jobs Town Hall Event TONIGHT at Parklawn YMCA

Event will feature information about construction jobs, other positions

Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, along with Milwaukee Bucks, will join forces for a Workforce Development Jobs Town Hall Event TONIGHT Tuesday, May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Parklawn YMCA, 4340 N. 46th St.

The session will begin at 5:30 p.m. , and prospective attendees should RSVP to WisconsinESC.com/Careers. Light refreshments will be provided.

“With the Bucks arena project and other developments under construction in the city, this is an exciting time of growth for many local companies and employers, with plenty of new career opportunities,” Alderman Rainey said. “Those interested in jobs in construction and other trades are highly encouraged to attend this event.”

The session will include remarks by Alderman Rainey and Bucks Senior Vice-President Alex Lasry. Representatives from the Social Development Commission, WRTP/BIG STEP, Mortenson Construction, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and other local businesses and organizations will be on hand to provide employment information. Attendees will also be able to register for SkillSmart’s online job portal to access opportunities in construction and other areas and to sign up for additional career resources.