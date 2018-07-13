Alderman Stamper encourages shoppers to visit Pop-UP MKE on W. North Ave.

Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II is encouraging shoppers to check out two Pop-UP MKE entrepreneurs who will be set up for business in the lot near N. 16th St. and W. North Ave. at 8 a.m. TOMORROW (Saturday, July 14).

Nandi Collections, which sells leather personal accessories and home decor, and Paradise Home, which offers clothing, accessories and home goods, will hold their grand opening together, beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday at 1617 W. North Ave.

“I strongly encourage community members to stop down tomorrow and see what offerings these two retail business ventures have,” Alderman Stamper said.

Pop-UP MKE is a private/public partnership helping to launch retail pop-ups in the North Avenue, Historic King Drive, Cesar Chavez Drive, and Fond du Lac Business Improvement Districts. Pop-Up MKE is coordinated by Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) in partnership with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WBBIC), and MKE United, a partnership between the City of Milwaukee, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Greater Milwaukee Committee, and Milwaukee Urban League.

Interested business owners can find additional information on WWBIC’s website https://www.wwbic.com/news-and-events/popumkep.php . Questions can be addressed to Amber Miller, WWBIC, [email protected], 414-263-5450.