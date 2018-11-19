Alderman’s Stamper and Coggs Present: Housing Resource Fair 2018

Segregation; It is defined as being set apart from the rest, or each other and to isolate or divide. Milwaukee has been deemed the number 1 most segregated city in the United States of America. While shocking for some, a long time resident of the city experiences it everyday. The demographics in the city according to Census.Gov, 64% percent of the city are comprised of Caucasians or non Hispanics. 27% are African Americans with Asians and Native Americans rounding out the remaining population. Of the entire population it was reported that approximately 40% of residents are home owners out of approximately 600,000 residents,

On November 17 between 10am and 2pm, North Division High School was the site of a community housing resource fair. The event was hosted by Alderman Russell Stamper and Alderman Milele Coggs. The purpose of the event was to promote home ownership through various workshops, with home lenders on site for all credit situations.

The event was designed to focus on areas where home ownership is low, as well as empowering minorities to buy homes.

“I never heard of this program but they gave me hope”

One man explained as he learned about a program called ACTS that will assist in buying homes owned by the city.

“I honestly did not think I could buy a home with under a 700 credit score” said another woman. The resource fair that seen over 100 attendees, were given information on credit building, housing grants, and even turkeys!

“I just came for the turkey I am not ready to buy a home” one woman said jokingly as she expressed her desire to win the turkey raffle that was going on throughout the event. Attendees also had access to the Stamper and Coggs, as they walked around greeting and conversing with residents. With over 5,000 homes listed available on private websites, after this event it is the goal that number will begin to decrease.