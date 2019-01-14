Alderwoman Coggs holding 6th District Town Hall

Unveiling of Difference Makers award winners

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs will hold a 6th District Town Hall at Bader Philanthropies at 3300 N. MLK Jr. Drive next week. It takes place Thursday, January 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meeting will be an opportunity for residents of the 6th District to ask questions and express their concerns. In addition to Alderwoman Coggs, Health Commissioner Dr. Jeanette Kowalik along with representatives from the Department of Public Works, the Department of City Development, the Department of Neighborhood Services, Milwaukee Police Districts 1 and 5, and the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corp. will be present.

“This is a great opportunity to speak with representatives from so many departments all in one place.” Alderwoman Coggs said. “Additionally, we will announce the winners of the 2019 Dr. James G. White 6th District Difference Makers awards to recognize them for their efforts in making our district a better place.”