Alderwoman Coggs launches 10th Annual Freedom Essay Scholarship Contest

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is challenging recent Milwaukee high school graduates to dissect the concept of “freedom” for the 10th Annual Freedom Essay Scholarship Contest. The scholarship is open to current and recent high school graduates from Milwaukee who are college-bound.

The topic for the essay is “freedom,” and it provides graduates with an opportunity to parse out how they define the subject and what it means to them. They are encouraged to share their ideas to end prejudice, oppression, discrimination, sexism and violence, on a global scale. The suggested length of an applicant’s essay is 1,000 words.

Applications are being accepted now and must be postmarked by Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Two $500 scholarships will be awarded and winning essays may be published, according to Alderwoman Coggs.

Alderwoman Coggs says one cannot talk about progress and change without talking about the new generation of inspiring young leaders.

“The scholarship contest provides young people an opportunity to reflect on the lessons of history and use those lessons to help shape their future, not only for themselves but also for their community, for Milwaukee and possibly beyond.” she said.

Paper applications will also be available at city libraries, many high schools and colleges, and the following are drop-off locations:

– WestCare Wisconsin, Inc. Harambee Community Center, 335 W. Wright St.

– Northcott Neighborhood House, 2460 N. 6th St.

– Wisconsin Black Historical Society Museum, 2620 W. Center St.

– Martin Luther King Library, 310 W. Locust St.

The contest is open to students who reside in the City of Milwaukee and attended a public, private, parochial or home school, or who participated in a high school correspondence program in the city. Preference will be given to residents of the 6th Aldermanic District.

Entries can be submitted online or by a downloadable paper application, both found at milwaukee.gov/district6/FSEC. Additional contest rules, complete details and submission requirements are contained within the application. For more information, please contact Akuwa Dantzler at [email protected] or at (414) 286-2994.