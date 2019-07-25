Alderwoman Coggs to host 6th District Office Hour Today

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs will hold Office Hour in the District at Pete’s Fruit Market located at 2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. on Thursday, July 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“I encourage residents to attend this Office Hour in the District event to voice any comments or concerns they may have,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

What: Office Hour in the District with Ald. Coggs

When: Thursday, July 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Pete’s Fruit Market,

2323 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. D